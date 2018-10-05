× Major Case Squad makes arrest in Cahokia murder case

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old East St. Louis woman in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old man found dead in his home earlier this week.

According to Captain Dennis Plew, Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Jermaine Ross was found dead in his home just before 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Elm Street. A friend of Ross had come by with friends to get haircuts since Ross was a barber.

When the group arrived at the home, they found Ross’ body and called the police.

Plew said Cahokia police found no evidence of forced entry into the home.

On Thursday, Cahokia police requested the Major Case Squad look into the case.

An autopsy revealed Ross died of a single gunshot wound. Investigators said he’d been dead for three or four days before his body was discovered.

Plew said the Major Case Squad identified and took two people into custody for questioning. One of the individuals was released but the other person, Melinda Graves, was arrested.

Prosecutors charged Graves Friday with murder/intent to kill/injure. A judge set her bond at $500,000. A motive was not identified.