Fort Zumwalt students honor classmate’s father who passed away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. – It’s Friday night and students at Fort Zumwalt West High School will gather at their football field—not for a game—but a special event to commemorate the life of a father of a student who lost his battle with cancer.

Brian Froneyberger’s family will be in attendance as students and friends will gather to honor him.

Brian died Wednesday night of incurable head and neck cancer. He was 46.

He’s being remembered as a man who touched the lives of so many young people. And he loved watching his son play football.

The Fort Zumwalt West football team, other students, and the school itself have been a tremendous support for the Froneyberger family during this battle. They raised $10,000 for Brian’s medical bills. He coached several sports throughout the years and got to know many young people. Several kids got to say goodbye to him when he was in hospice last week.

Brian’s wife, Donna Froneyberger, called him a superman, always showing strength and compassion to young people.

"It was maybe just a couple of hours before he took his last breath and every one of them came in there and whispered to him how he touched their lives and how he was making each of them stronger and he showed some of them what a real dad is supposed to be and they are going to carry that with them forever,” Donna said. “There were so many things they said that were just beautiful.”

The Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars play their homecoming game Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. and the homecoming dance follows that evening. Brian’s son, Gage, and Sarah Jolly, Gage’s girlfriend, will be honored as homecoming king and queen.