Clayton hotel remains closed following water main break

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Sheraton Hotel in Clayton remained closed Friday a water main break. The cause of the break was still under investigation.

The 254-room hotel was more than half-full when the main broke around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Customers arriving Friday were greeted by warning signs. Water to the hotel has been cut so they cannot welcome guests.

Exactly 159 guests and another 50 employees were evacuated without any injuries.

The break happened two levels below the ground floor lobby, an area used by employees. About four to six inches of water flooded the floor.

Sheraton located other hotels for guests to stay in at the same rate. Restoration crews were on the scene cleaning up the mess.

Engineers checked out the building to make sure it’s safe.

“At this point, this hotel is still closed until they re-establish water service to the building. But the building is structurally sound were not worried about any kind of collapse,” said Ryan Harrel, Clayton Fire Department spokesman.

As of late Friday afternoon, a Sheraton spokeswoman in Dallas did not know of a possible date for re-opening the hotel.

“I know our building department working with them and soon as we can make sure it’s safe for the guests and the employees were going to get them back open,” Harrel said.