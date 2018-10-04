World’s largest hot dog stand located in Washington, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie. It doesn’t get more American than that. And while out for a fall drive, I’ve discovered a hot dog stand a little larger than life.

The world’s largest hot dog stand can be found in Washington, Missouri. And it’s gaining fans from around the world.

It stands 12 feet tall and 9 feet wide, making it the world’s biggest hot dog stand, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Why the wheels alone are 6 feet in diameter.

Owner Marcus Daily came up with the creation of the Wonder Wieners Hot Dog Stand. And the oversized attraction is making mouths water with their red onion, jalapeño-torched cream cheese dog. Yes, they use a real propane blowtorch in making their wonder weenie.

With creative concoctions and fun name suggestions for the different dogs, they’re gaining a good reputation for their red-hot dogs and huge hot dog stand.

“Just last weekend we had people from Michigan who had heard of us just to stop and check it out,” said manager Kody Monzyk. “We had people from Germany traveling abroad and had heard about it and decided to stop in here.”