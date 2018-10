Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - Authorities say an elderly woman has died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Boyer says they received a call around 3:30 a.m. of smoke coming from the mobile home in Festus.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

Sources tell KPLR 11 the woman was inside of the home when the fire broke out and was not able to make it out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.