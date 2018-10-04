× Major Case Squad investigators called to Cahokia murder case

CAHOKIA, Ill. – The Major Case Squad has been called to Cahokia to investigate a murder.

A 47-year-old man was found dead in his home Wednesday in the 200 block of Elm Street. An autopsy showed the man died of a single gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim had been dead for three or four days before his body was discovered.

Police said there was no forced entry in the home.

The victim’s name has not been released, but investigators confirmed he was a barber and had been running his business out of his home after his barbershop caught fire earlier in the year.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.