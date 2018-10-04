Ft. Zumwalt father dies after battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A sad News 11 follow up, the father of a Fort Zumwalt West High School student has lost his battle with cancer. Brian Froneyberger passed away Wednesday night.

Students started rallying behind their classmate’s family after they learned that his father was diagnosed with incurable cancer.

About a month ago Froneyberger went to a Fort Zumwalt West High School football game to watch his son Gage play. That’s when a video of a surprise for him went viral.

When Froneyberger got to the game he was shocked to find out that students had been uniting together to support his family as his cancer diagnosis worsened. Gage and his teammates sold 800 t-shirts with the hashtag " #Brian strong " and the phrase “together we fight.”

The students raised more than $10,000 to help pay for Froneyberger's medical bills as he traveled back and forth from here to Houston for an experimental treatment.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account which will help pay for funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/brian-strong