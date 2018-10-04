Blues say goodbye to paper tickets, introduce mobile ticketing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you plan on going to a St. Louis Blues game this season, you'll need to have a smartphone or at least an e-mail address. Tickets to the game are now completely mobile.

Staff said you can purchase tickets through the NHL app and pull them up on your phone. For directions on how to use the app, click here.

Staff assisted thousands of fans Thursday night as they walked into the Enterprise Center for the home opener. Fans told Fox 2/KPLR 11 the process will have some getting used to.

Blues staff said a lot of NHL teams are moving toward mobile ticketing. They said fans no longer have to worry about losing their tickets or making sure their printer has enough ink. They said it will also help prevent ticket fraud.

However, if your phone dies or you do not have access to a smartphone, you can give ticket staff the e-mail address associated with the account and they can look up your tickets that way.