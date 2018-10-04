Blues face off against Winnpeg in season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Blues quest for the Stanley cup starts again October 4. The puck drops on the regular season Thursday evening at the renamed and renovated Enterprise Center.

The St. Louis Blues missed the playoffs for the first time in six years after being only one point short of the postseason last year. However, the Blues are making offseason moves to try and get back to the postseason this year.

The team is adding more offense to try and compliment a solid defense.

Many will be watching to see if Goalie Jake Allen is ready for a big year. As the blues try to get some wins, they will be playing in an arena with a whole new look after a 12-week renovation.

Among the Enterprise Center upgrades is the Anheuser Busch Biergarten. The Biergarten is a 2,000 square foot premier gathering place open to all fans on the main plaza level concourse.

The main retail store has moved to the corner of 14th and Clark formerly the Blue Note Lounge and is twice as big. Many seats have been replaced and the Blues are really pushing mobile ticketing for access to home games.