Site of old Crestwood Mall could see new life in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, MO - Breathing new life into the site of the old Crestwood Mall.

Wednesday, the group Walpert Properties released details about its proposed plans on a mixed-use development.

Kent Evans, a partner at Walpert Properties said that Crestwood City Center would be one of the biggest projects in all of St. Louis County.

The 47-acre site would be home to restaurants, boutique clothing stores, medical offices and entertainment such as a movie theater.

For many residents, the proposed plan is a much-needed welcomed change. “We need some nice shops some nice development and a good movie thereafter would be great,” said Christine Morgan.

“Anything that they build there would be better than what they have there right now,” said Christine Williams.

The current plans also call for three apartment buildings.

The previous developer, Urban Street Group was set to get $28 million in tax increment financing for the project. Their plan also included residential housing, which would have meant more students might rely on the already overcrowded Lindbergh School District.

“Do condos,” Morgan continued, “we don’t need any kind of a TIF situation where there are no taxes made off of this project, we have to have taxes come in so the schools can perform.”

Evans also told Fox 2, that the developer understands past and existing residents’ concerns about the potential impact on the school district but that a majority of children are already living within the district.

He also added that the project is a lifestyle focused development.

“There’s a possibility that there could be some over-crowding,” Williams said, “but I think that Lindbergh can deal with it and do their best they can to accommodate the families that will move in there.”

Evans said that the developer also met with prospective tenants and work should begin sometime in 2019.