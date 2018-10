× Pedestrian struck, killed at Hazelwood intersection

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A 67-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was crossing the road just before 10 a.m. in the 5900 block of Howdershell Road when he was hit.

The victim, Wilbur Wells of St. Louis, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.