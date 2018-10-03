Going to Florida: Sun Country Airlines begins service at St. Louis Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sun Country Airlines has offically begun service at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, with flights twice a week to Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The airline will add a second destination from Lambert on November 1 with twice-weekly flights to Tampa. Those flights will happen on Thursdays and Sundays.

Sun Country, a low-cost carrier based in Minnesota in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, will operate out of Terminal 1 with its new gate operations at C-27. The carrier has 46 destinations in the US, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

There will be special festivities Wednesday celebrating the new service. The first flight will arrive at Lambert from Fort Myers at 2:35 p.m. The first departing flight will take off for Fort Myers a little less than an hour later at 3:30 p.m. As of Wednesday morning, online round-trip fares from St. Louis to Fort Myers go for less than $100; Tampa was just over $100.

Sun Country announced back in June that it was beginning service at Lambert. It is the 11th major passenger carrier to serve Lambert and the second new airline to begin operations at Lambert this year.

WOW Airlines launched service to Iceland back in May.

Airport officials say Lambert now serves some 14 million passengers a year.