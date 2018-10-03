Family displaced following early morning house fire in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES- Fire crews battle a heavy house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. at a single-family home in the 3000 block of Rockwood Trails near the Page Extension.

Fire Chief says the home was fully engulfed when they received the call. He also says all six residents of the home were able to get out safely.

Officials worked to extinguish the fire for about 20 minutes.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation and the home is considered a total loss.

FOX 2 is working to gather more details on this story and will update it as they come available