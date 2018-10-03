Broadway star Terrence Mann joins Variety Theatre’s ‘Little Mermaid’ production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Variety Theatre's production of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is gearing up for their six shows October 18 through October 21. The case spent Wednesday rehearsing at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

And they have a special guest getting into the role of King Triton? What kind of a man can portray a king?

Why, Terrence Mann can, of course! The three-time Tony-nominated actor is lending his talents to the role of King Triton.

You might recognize him as the original Rum Tum Tugger in "Cats," the original Inspector Javert in "Les Miserables," and the original beast in "Beauty and the Beast."

So, he's got some experience on Broadway, and he's schooling these little fishes getting set to put on "The Little Mermaid."

Variety the Children's Charity offering something unique.

Variety Theatre, celebrating 10 years in the St. Louis region has an inclusive children's ensemble that performs with a professional adult cast.

This year they're bringing a Broadway and family classic, "The Little Mermaid" to life.

The St. Louis Theater Circle awarded Variety Theatre their special award for a body of work last year.

A prestigious honor for this theatre company.

Today the guppies and cast members were getting some insight from a Broadway legend and guy you might recognize as the arch-villain Mr. Whispers on the Netflix series "Sense8."

Tickets start at just $18 for "Disney's The Little Mermaid" with performances here at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Six shows, and these performers, both seasoned, and some just starting out will wow audiences under the sea and under the lights.