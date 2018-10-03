Bomb and arson investigating bombing of ATM in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say someone tried to blow up an ATM outside of a bank in south St. Louis. The bank in question is the Bank of America located at Jefferson Avenue and Gravois.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson unit has been on the scene since early Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators have spent most of their time examining the remains of a pipe bomb.

Police believe the explosive device was planted overnight and used to damage the ATM in the parking lot of the bank. The damage wasn't noticed until bank employees arrived for work this morning. Police were called around noon, and the bomb and arson unit responded.

Officials secured the area and evacuated the bank and a beauty supply business next door.

For more than two hours investigators combed the area looking for possibly other explosive devices. They didn't find any, but investigators are gathering evidence from the damaged ATM and what's left of what’s believed to be a pipe bomb.

“Obviously an intentional where this device was affixed to the ATM. So, maybe in an effort to possibly get some cash out that ATM we'll figure that out once the investigation moves forward,” said Major Mary Warnecke, St. Louis police department.

The bomb and arson unit remains on scene.

Investigators are not saying what materials were used to make the pipe bomb. No one was injured, and police say the criminal or criminals did not get away with any money.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the bombing to call the St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers.