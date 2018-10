Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Applebee's wants to bring out your youthful excitement for Halloween with a deal that's only for adults.

The cocktail is served in a 10-ounce mug and comes available in four flavors. It's a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime all topped with a 'gummy brain.'

The Dollar Zombie just hit the neighborhood drink menu. You can Trick-Or-Treat yourself to the zombie cocktail for just $1 at participating locations. It is available through the end of October.