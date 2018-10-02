Woman found dead in burning apartment had gunshot wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious fire at an apartment complex that led to the discovery of a dead body.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the fire began around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Kidder Avenue in Affton.

Police arrived at the scene and found the body of a 50-year-old woman inside the apartment where the fire started. She’d been shot to death.

The other apartments were evacuated due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Affton and Clayton helped to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been announced.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.