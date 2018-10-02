Southwest Airlines looks to spend big bucks on expanding baggage claim at Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Southwest Airlines is looking to spend big bucks on Terminal 2’s baggage claim area at St. Louis Lambert Airport so that grabbing your bags could become a little easier and faster in the future.

The proposed project comes with a price tag of about $23 million. According to official airport documents, Southwest would take on about $16.3 million of the estimated cost, with the airport covering the rest.

“In prior experiences, it’s been about 20-30 minutes before I can get my bag, especially in the middle of the night when I just want to get into my car and be able to go back home,” said frequent Southwest traveler, Santrell Carson.

The proposed 10,500-square-foot expansion calls for the replacement of two existing baggage carousels and the addition of a third carousel.

There will also be upgrades to the conveyor belts and other equipment as well as the construction of an inbound baggage drop off facility.

“It’s definitely going to help us get out of here on time and get to our home and see our families that we miss,” said Marshall Henderson.

“I think that means we are growing, St. Louis is growing,” said Jason Eggert, “and we are ready to get bigger and better just like the other airports.”

The Airport Commission is set to meet and consider the proposal on Wednesday. Approval is also needed by the city’s Board of Aldermen and Board of Estimate an Apportionment.