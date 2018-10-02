× Prosecutors charge St. Louis man with the murder of a mother of five

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday, 38-year-old Lamont Parker of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Veronica Taylor in July.

According to your partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Parker and Taylor got into an argument on July 29th in the 3800 block of Labadie Avenue. Taylor left her vehicle to speak to someone else, and Parker then pointed a gun at the back of her head and fired.