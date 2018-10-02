Missouri Department of Conservation providing all-terrain wheelchairs for outdoor activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Conservation has "Action Track Chairs" available to loan for outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. The all-terrain wheelchairs can handle hills and uneven ground. They have an electric tilt mechanism to allow users to stay level.

St. Louis has been named among the top places for people managing a disability. WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities. St. Louis came in at #8 in the national ranking. Kansas City is #16 on the Best Cities for People with Disabilities.

At new August A. Busch shooting range in Defiance, Missouri. The state-of-the-art shooting range opened about a year ago in October.

Around the same time, they started to get a few other state-of-the-art items like these all-terrain wheelchairs.

Leveling the playing field, even if the ground isn`t.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is treading a new path in a trailblazing manner.

“There`s a lot of people who never get out of their homes or hospitals or off of concrete. So, this is an opportunity for them to get outside and do that,” said Guy Vogt, Assistant Outdoor Education Manager Missouri Department of Conservation.

Nine action track chairs have landed across the Show Me state in Springfield, Jefferson City, and St. Louis.

“We want to get the word out that they are available. If they would have an event we would get them to them,” said Vogt.

The nine all-terrain wheelchairs were donated from organizations like Ducks Unlimited & Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and can be used for hunting, fishing, and outdoor education.

And, As the seasons change The Missouri Accessible Outdoors Program hopes to get sportsmen and women with disabilities outside to see it firsthand.

“In all our conservation areas we do a good job of making them accessible for anyone with disabilities to get out in nature. Conservation department does a good job doing that,” said Vogt.

Not for individuals to check out but instead for groups having events.

For instance, they work with veterans offering specialized hunting, fishing & outdoor activities.

If your organization is interested in holding an event and using these all-terrain wheelchairs, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Want to check out an Action Track Chair? Contact one of the Missouri Department of Conservation's regional offices. A list of them can be found here.