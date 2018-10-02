Demonstrators want Sen. Blunt to vote ‘no’ on Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis community leaders and concerned citizens assembled in front of Senator Roy Blunt’s Clayton office Tuesday with a strong message for all senators voting on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The group Occupythe100 held a news conference outside Blunt’s office, joining others to put pressure on the Missouri Republican to vote against Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the US Supreme Court.

“We are opposing—strongly opposing—the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and demanding his nomination be withdrawn,” said Cori Bush, a former Congressional candidate and member of Occupythe100.

Bush, a sexual abuse survivor, said if Kavanaugh is confirmed, women and minorities will pay a price.

“If Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the United States Supreme Court, there will be discrimination and we know who will suffer,” said State Rep. Stacey Newman.

St. Louis lawyer former Kavanaugh clerk Sarah Pitlyk disagreed with those assessments, adding that Kavanaugh is a man of rock-solid character and integrity.

"We know Judge Kavanaugh well, having worked closely with him as his law clerks. His character and integrity are unassailable. He is a champion for women’s equality,” Pitlyk said. “And we are confident he will survive this last-ditch effort to block his path to the Supreme Court."

“I’m sure there's frustration about a process that’s not going to turn anything additional up but is going to inflict another week of this experience.”

Occupythe100 members said they speak for sexual abuse victims.

“These women are proud patriots. They took a stand when they didn't have to,” said Allison Klinghammer, NARAL Pro-Choice America. “Because the alternative was their abuser getting a job a promotion to the highest court in the land.”