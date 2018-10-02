Body found at MetroLink Station near Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a body found at the downtown MetroLink station across from Busch Stadium Tuesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., a male body was discovered on the Stadium platform. FOX2 Rouge Runner Jason Maxwell is downtown where police officers and EMS are on the scene.

Information surrounding the cause of death remains unknown, however, FOX 2 is told that police are not treating this death as a homicide at this time.

MetroLink has issued a statement that trains are not experiencing any delays. Passengers who need to reach the Stadium Station should get off the train at the Civic Center MetroLink Station and take a bus shuttle to the Stadium Station.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to FOX 2 for updates as information becomes available.