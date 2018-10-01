UMSL Star Student: Amaya Earls from Lutheran North High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - It’s the University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month! For the month of September, we’re honoring Amaya Earls, a “triple threat” senior from Lutheran North High School. Amaya has played varsity basketball, volleyball, and soccer all four years at Lutheran North while maintaining a 3.2 GPA. She represents real GIRL POWER training 6 days a week achieving All-American Lutheran Schools Volleyball player of the year award in 2015, AAU Basketball awards, State games, and more!

Amaya is currently a Student Ambassador for LHSN which requires a particular grade point average and proven leadership skills in the school and community. She is a member of the Summer 2017 Work Study Program and spends endless hours doing volunteer work at LHSN. Amaya is on the 2015/2016 & 2016/2017 Honor Roll. Amaya is also in Honors classes at LHSN and is currently taking several college courses through the SLU College Program.

Amaya was accepted into the UMSL-University of Missouri Bridges Academic Program in Summer 2016 going into the Sophomore year. This program offers an opportunity for academic scholarships and leadership in the business world. She successfully graduated from the program and received a certificate.

Amaya was also nominated as LHSN "Student of the Month" in April 2017 as a Sophomore.

Amaya attended Immanuel Lutheran School-Olivette from Kindergarten through 8th grade and in her 8th-grade year she was awarded the Presidential Award as well as scholarships for academics and sports at graduation.

Congratulations to Amaya Earls! If you would like to nominate a Junior or Senior Student-Athlete for the UMSL Star Student award, please click here.