Three injured after police chase from St. Ann ends in St. Louis city crash

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Ann Police chase ended in North St. Louis in a multi-vehicle crash with three people injured. The St. Ann Police chief said this will not stop him from enforcing his tough police chase policy.

It happened around 9:30am Monday at North Florissant and St. Louis Avenue. The suspect’s silver Ultima clipped a red car then plowed into a black convertible. There was so much force the suspect's vehicle flipped. Three people were injured, one person in the red car, a person in the convertible, who suffered a seizure, and the suspect was hurt. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said it all began in St. Ann when the 18-year-old suspect, who was wanted for evading authorities, was spotted by an officer. At one point the chief said the suspect pointed a stolen handgun at the St. Ann cop. The chase ended in the city. Crown Candy’s surveillance video captured the wanted car speeding by the business. Andy Karandzieff owns Crown Candy, he said, “I heard the car go by and then I felt the whoosh of air it was traveling at a high rate of speed.”

The chief said officers recovered a handgun, heroin, marijuana and other drugs from the suspect’s vehicle.

People said they want suspects arrested but not at the expense of innocent folks being injured or possibly killed. One woman said, “It’s dangerous, it’s too much at risk now.” Mike Baldwin lives near the accident scene. He said, “I’m sure somebody is going to be killed one of these times.”

Joe Starks owns the red car that was clipped by the suspect’s vehicle supports the St. Ann police chief. Starks said, “I think the police officers did a really good job because they were right behind it and they protected me.”

The chief said his chase policies result in a much lower crime rate in St. Ann than other local communities that don’t chase as often. Chief Jimenez added, “We’re getting to the point of don’t stop a criminal then nobody cares when they kill somebody or drug deal goes bad.

St Ann has been sued when chases resulted in injuries. The chief said they don’t give chase in every incident. The chief said he will continue his tough chase policy until “the wheels fall off.”