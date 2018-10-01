Police chase from St. Ann ends in St. Louis city crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A police chase from St. Louis County has ended in a crash in the city of St. Louis. An officer from St. Ann appears to have followed a suspect during a high-speed pursuit on I-70. The chase ended in a crash on West Florissant and St. Louis Avenue.

A person was placed in police custody at the scene. The man had to be pulled from the vehicle. Others had to also be pulled from the suspect’s vehicle.

There appear to be three vehicles involved in the crash. The amount of people injured is not known at this time.

First responders are on the scene. Police, ambulance and fire vehicles are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom.