× Flight to St. Louis diverted after report of smoke in cockpit

ST. LOUIS, MO — A flight coming from Detroit to St. Louis was diverted to Indianapolis Monday afternoon around 4:30 pm CT. The pilot of the Airbus 319 reported an odor of smoke in the cockpit.

Delta flight 2848 was carrying 116 passengers landed safely in Indianapolis. The plane is expected to land in St. Louis Monday evening around 8:37 pm.

Delta issued this statement after an inquiry by FOX 2: “Maintenance personnel are evaluating the aircraft. While safety is always our top priority, Delta apologizes to customers for this travel delay.”