Customer’s vehicle stolen as he was preparing to fill up at Webster Groves gas station

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - A reminder to be alert comes after a man’s vehicle was stolen as he was preparing to fill up at a gas station.

The theft happened the afternoon of September 7th at the BP at Big Bend and Elm in Webster Groves.

It appears that two men in a white KIA sedan had their eye on the customer, General Manager Milton Galucia said.

“They pulled up. He just flung his door open. Jumped right in. The keys were on the console. And the car was gone. That’s the first time it’s happened here,” he said.

Surveillance images show one of the men enter a white Ford Taurus. He then takes off, Galucia said.

“That took five seconds, according to our tape,” Galucia said.

No specific description was provided of the suspects, but surveillance footage shows the alleged suspects pulled up in a white KIA sedan.

The victim was not injured and hadn’t noticed either man.

“He wasn’t aware of what was happening until the car actually started, and started moving off,” Galucia said.

Galucia said the incident should serve as a reminder to be alert at all times, including low-crime areas.

In this case, the victim left the driver’s door open, and the keys inside the vehicle, on the console.

“Turn your car off, first. And then make sure your doors are shut. I see a lot of people that leave their cars unlocked, when they’re pumping gas, or when they come in,” he said. “Don’t make it easy for them to take your stuff.”