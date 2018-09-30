Police investigating homicide in Gravois Park neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 12 noon Sunday, St. Louis city police officers were called to the 3700 block of Minnesota in the Gravois Park neighborhood for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a female deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was shot in the front yard of a home. She was transported to the hospital where she later dies from her injuries.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene to take over the investigation.