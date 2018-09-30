× Officer struck by alleged drunk driver at Wildwood BBQ Bash

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer was struck while working the BBQ Bash Saturday night in Wildwood.

Police officers from the City of Wildwood were helping with the annual event that is held on the campus of St. Louis Community College near the intersection of New College Avenue and Generations Drive.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a motorist drove northbound off of the roadway, through large, reflective traffic barrels intended to control the flow of traffic, and into a canopy tent that two uniformed officers were under.

The vehicle struck one of the two officers, causing injury to his lower body.

The officer, a 47-year-old male who has been with the department for over one year, was transported to a local hospital. He was later treated and released.

The motorist, a 41-year-old male driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Charges have not yet been issued.