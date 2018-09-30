Police investigate two separate early morning accidents, one person dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A deadly accident near The Hill shut down the entire intersection of South Vandeventer and Kingshighway early Sunday morning.

Police said one person died while three other people in critical condition were taken to the hospital.

Ethan Brower is the manager at Waterway Express Carwash which sits at the intersection of where the deadly accident happened.

Brower said that a part of the accident was caught on the business surveillance cameras.

“A car came across, big puff of smoke and sparks flew across the intersection and looks like it hit the light pole and spun around to the other side of the road,” Brower explained.

Brower said that he has witnessed one other accident in recent memory but added the busy intersection has seen its share of several near misses.

“People are blowing through the lights with squealing tires, especially at that sharp corner on to Vandeventer,” Brower said.

Then around 9 a.m. on the same morning, city police and EMS were also responding to a two-car accident on I-70 westbound near Shreve Avenue.

The crash involving multiple people shut down one lane, briefly causing a traffic back up. No word yet if anyone was seriously hurt.

No information on the cause of either accident or identity of those involved was immediately available.