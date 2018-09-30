× Death of Mascoutah police officer under investigation

MASCOUTAH, IL – Sunday morning the Chief of Police for the Mascoutah Police Department announced the death of one of his officers on Facebook.

Chief Scott Waldrup said that Lt. Kevin McGinnis had passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018.

The message stated:

“It is with sad hearts that the Mascoutah Police Department is recovering from the passing of Lt. Kevin McGinnis. Lt. McGinnis passed away at his residence yesterday evening, September 29, 2018. Please keep Kevin’s family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers.” Chief Scott Waldrup

Mascoutah Police Department

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, McGinnis’s death is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

McGinnis had a long career in law enforcement, logging 40-years of experience working for the Cahokia Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Mascoutah Police Department.