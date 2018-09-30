Bob’s Burgers fans line up around Hi-Pointe Drive-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fans of the television show Bob’s Burgers lined up for several blocks around the Hi-Pointe Drive-In in west St. Louis on Sunday. The show came to St. Louis to celebrate its 150th episode and season premiere which will air on Fox 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The first 1,000 fans received a free meal courtesy of Bob’s Burgers. Hi-Pointe Drive-In Mike Johnson was thrilled to be selected as the spot to celebrate.

“I didn’t believe it,” said Johnson.

He offered up a special burger to coincide with Sunday’s episode.

“People who are fans of the show know that there’s a burger of the day every day, so we have a Bob’s Burger of the day and it’s called Don’t you four-cheddar about me, a 4-cheddar cheeseburger.”

Kevin Jordan was first in line because he started camping out on Saturday. He was glad he did once he saw how long the line was hours before the doors opened.

“It’s wrapped around the building and down the street,” he said. “This is a lot of fun.”

Jon Welker showed up with his son who was dressed in a Beefsquatch costume.

“I was excited that we got here as early as we did,” said Welker.

He son said, “I’m ready for a hamburger.”