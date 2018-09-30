× 1 dead in north St. Louis triple shooting

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in north St. Louis in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at 3:40 pm in the 5700 block of Goodfellow Place.

Police say the victims were all male, one person was shot in the foot, another in the shoulder and one in the chest. The victim shot in the foot was transported to the hospital from the scene. The two additional victims were transported to Barnes Hospital via a private vehicle.

The victim shot in the chest died before arriving at the hospital.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.