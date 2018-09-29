Pulse: Why Missouri judges are helping students to learn their rights

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern Division Docket was recently held at Fort Zumwalt West High School instead of at the courthouse to teach students about the judiciary system and the U.S. Constitution through some unique programs. Find out why judges are leaving the bench to make sure young people throughout the state know their rights.
Guests:
- Lisa Page, Chief Judge Missouri Court Of Appeals Eastern District
- Christine Bertelson, Director Of Communications For The 21St Judicial Circuit
- Doug Gaston, Associate Circuit Judge For The 25Th Circuit Court And Founder Of The Constitution Project
- Ted House, Circuit Judge And Chairperson Of The Supreme Court Civic Education Committee