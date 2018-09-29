Organization breaks ground for wounded veteran’s new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO - A weekend building blitz in Wildwood will lead to a wounded warrior having a new mortgage-free home.

Operation FINALLY HOME, Hibbs General Contracting and Hibbs Homes are designing and constructing a home for U.S. Army Spc. Heath Howes and his family. Howes was deployed to Afghanistan and was returning from his final mission when he was severely injured by an IED.

Matt Belcher is with Verdatek Solutions and is a board member with Operation FINALLY HOME. He said Operation FINALLY HOME has built homes across the country for military heroes and their families. This weekend some 15 carpenters with Builder’s Bloc donated their time to frame the entire home.

“The real message we’re all trying to send collectively to all our veterans and all our first responders and emergency services people is we got your back,” said Belcher.

Some of the construction workers volunteering their time on the project are military veterans, including Mike Wheeler.

“We’re thankful for their service and we’re glad they came back and we’re able to help out the same way they helped us out,” he said.

Builder’s Bloc General Manger Terry Nelson believes it’s important to help our veterans because they put they are willing to risk their life for freedom.

“I’m not a veteran myself, “he said. “I never served but I can’t give enough respect to our veterans.”