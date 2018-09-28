Weather Kid of the Week: Hunter Hilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hunter Hilson is a 5th grader at Oakville Elementary School in the Mehlville school district. According to his mother, Hunter checks the weather radar daily and is always concerned with potential storms. That’s because one evening a tree fell onto his house, right above him, during a storm. Now, he remains very vigilant! Hunter Hilson is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.