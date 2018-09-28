× Sexual assault lawsuit against Nelly has been dropped

ST. LOUIS- Rapper Nelly and the woman who accused him of raping her have mutually agreed to drop their lawsuits.

The 22-year-old woman filed a suit in December claiming nelly assaulted her on a tour bus parked outside a Walmart near Seattle. Nelly filed a countersuit, claiming defamation and that the sex was consensual.

The woman’s attorney says her client still stands behind the claims in her lawsuit, however, there are no details were given on why the case was dropped.

A police investigation found probable cause that Nelly committed the assault but prosecutors declined to file charges after the woman decided not to cooperate.