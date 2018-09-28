Gateway Robotics Challenge at Lindenwood University set for this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES - Area high school students are preparing for battle this weekend at the first robotics "off-season" competition.

30 teams are expected to compete for the FIRST Robotics Gateway Robotics Challenge at Lindenwood University Saturday, September 29 at the Hyland Arena.

Each team built a 170-pound, industrial-grade robot with the hopes of being the last robot standing. The event will begin with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., followed by various rounds of competition and closing ceremonies at 5:30 p.m.

The Hyland Arena is located on Lindenwood’s St. Charles campus at 209 S. Kingshighway.

Lindenwood University became a sponsor for the event in January.