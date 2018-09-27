Two stabbed in Wentzville apartment complex

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Two men were found with stab wounds inside a Wentzville apartment complex Thursday evening.
The incident occurred prior to 8:45 p.m. at the Heritage Townhomes apartment complex on Scotti Lane.
The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known.
A neighbor said she heard screams across the street from her apartment and walked outside to discover a child of one of the victims screaming for help.
A woman was taken from the apartment in handcuffs. Police said she had outstanding warrants on unrelated matters.
38.811440 -90.852911