Two stabbed in Wentzville apartment complex

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Two men were found with stab wounds inside a Wentzville apartment complex Thursday evening.

The incident occurred prior to 8:45 p.m. at the Heritage Townhomes apartment complex on Scotti Lane.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

A neighbor said she heard screams across the street from her apartment and walked outside to discover a child of one of the victims screaming for help.

A woman was taken from the apartment in handcuffs. Police said she had outstanding warrants on unrelated matters.