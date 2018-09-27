× John Goodman to attend special ‘Big Lebowski’ screening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis International Film Festival is giving you a chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Coen Brothers’ cult classic “The Big Lebowski” at a special screening this November with one of the film’s stars—John Goodman—in attendance.

The film festival will present Goodman, a native St. Louisan, with a lifetime achievement award during a tribute program on Friday, November 2 at the Tivoli Theatre. The program will include a clip reel of Goodman’s roles in film and television, a conversation between the actor and John Carney of KTRS 550 AM, and a screening of “The Big Lebowski.”

Tickets for the program went on sale Tuesday, September 25. They’re $25 apiece and can be purchased at the Tivoli Theatre online.

The 27th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) runs November 1 through November 11. For more information on other film festival events, visit cinemastlouis.org.