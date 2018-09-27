× Goddard School preschoolers test out new toys

FENTON, Mo. – Kids at The Goddard School in Manchester are getting the chance to play with some of the latest toys and determine which ones are best.

Their students are given 25 different toys, puzzles, and games to try out throughout the week and give their input. Toy brands like V-Tech, Leap Frog, and popular Playthings all take part in “The Goddard School Pre-Schooler approved Toy Test”.

The preschoolers play while teachers rate the toys on categories like skill development and creative inspiration, the kids then vote on their favorites, plus feedback from other educators and experts, will contribute to the list of top toys of the year.

The “2018 Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toy” list will be released November 1, just in time for the holidays.