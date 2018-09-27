Caught on camera: Police chase runs from Foristell to St. Louis City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2/News 11 obtained exclusive video of a high-speed police pursuit caught on camera and the resulting arrests.

The pursuit began in Foristell in St. Charles County around noon and ended in the City of St. Louis.

The suspect driver was driving so dangerously that police called off the pursuit for a time out of a concern for public safety, police said.

St. Ann police took 4 suspects into custody: the driver of the suspect vehicle and 3 passengers.

Video from a Foristell police car shows the suspect driver weaving in and out of traffic; driving on the shoulder.

The pursuit began when an officer tried to pull over a black Ford Taurus for speeding, going 83mph in a 70mph zone on eastbound I-70, police said. Instead of pulling over, the driver kept going faster, up to 110 miles-an-hour, police said.

Police ended the pursuit after the driver pulled onto southbound Highway 79, still driving at ultra-high, dangerous, speeds.

The suspect driver then nearly hit an O’Fallon motorcycle officer and St. Ann police picked up the pursuit in St. Louis County, police said. It all ended on Kossuth Avenue near Fairground Park in St. Louis.

“They ended up making a right on Kossuth … and Kossuth, unbeknownst to them was a dead end. By the time they got down there and there were multiple officers down there, they had nowhere to go,” said Lt. Dan Cowsert, St. Ann Police Department.

Two men and two women were in St. Ann Police custody with pursuit-related charges pending, police said. Two were from St. Louis City, two from St. Louis County, police said.

At least three were wanted on outstanding warrants, police said.

Police did not release the charges included on those warrants.