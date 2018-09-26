Things to know about St. Charles City new liquor law changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The St. Charles City Council approves new rules for bars and restaurants on North Main Street after months of discussion, here are three main actions in this new bill.

The first creates a three-person liquor commission for the city made up of the Chief of Police, Director of Finance and Director of Community Development.

The second part establishes a city-wide point-system for alcohol-related offenses say, for instance, a bar is caught serving minors it might receive a three-point penalty. With the proposed point system a bar`s license could be revoked if the bar gets 6.5 points or more or if the bar receives three violations of certain offenses within 90 days.

The third part; and what some of the business owners are calling the most damaging, is bars and restaurants must now prove at least 50 percent of their business comes from food sales.

Main Street business owners sit on both sides of this issue... Some are concerned about the public safety while others say the new laws will put their businesses and their livelihood in jeopardy.