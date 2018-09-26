SSM Health offers treatment for addiction and recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Just less than a year ago, SSM Health opened a hospital-based service that helps adults 18+ manage their addiction. If you or a loved one is ready to start their journey to wellness, call 1-888-949-7150.

SSM Health Treatment & Recovery offers a wide variety of inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse disorder services. The hospital-based program focuses on addressing underlying issues and triggers of drug and alcohol dependency. The holistic approach treats the individual’s mind, body, and spirit and provides transitional treatment services that help patients develop skills to confront their challenges and achieve long lasting sobriety.

Services include treatment for adults 18+ and older:

Physician oversight and masters level clinicians

Medication-assisted treatment

Individualized care and personalized treatment plans

Specialization in dual diagnosis including alcohol and anxiety

