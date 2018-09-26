Florissant will honor late Mayor Robert Lowery with plaque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - A memorial tribute set for the late Florissant Mayor and Police Chief Robert Lowery. A plaque in his honor will be unveiled Wednesday evening in front of Florissant City Hall.

Lowery served as Florissant Police Chief for 22 years and was a driving force behind establishing the major case squad. He was elected Mayor in 2001 and retired in 2011.

Lowery died in July at age 79 after a fall at his home.

He will be honored with the 36th "Walk Through History" plaque recognizing individuals who have made valuable contributions to the City of Florissant.