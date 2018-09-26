× EPA to announce clean-up decision for Westlake Landfill

ST. LOUIS – Our partners at the Post-Dispatch are reporting that the Environmental Protection Agency will officially sign off on a final plan Thursday morning to clean up radioactive waste at the Westlake Landfill in Bridgeton.

The Post says the plan differs from one discussed earlier this year, in that it will cost $30 million dollars less, and finish up a year sooner.

The EPA says the plan includes digging between 8 and 20 feet down into target spots to remove waste over a four-and-a-half-year period, while still leaving 30 percent of the waste on site.

We’re told that there will be briefings tomorrow for some stakeholders in the process in Washington, D.C., including members of Congress.

Just Moms STL has also scheduled an emergency community meeting for 6:30 pm at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church located at 12567 Natural Bridge Road in Bridgeton.