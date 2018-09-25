× Video shows Humane Society of Missouri rescue dog following Hurricane Florence

The Humane Society of Missouri’s nine-member disaster response team is headed back to St. Louis after a 10-day deployment to the Carolina region in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The response team was dispatched to the hurricane impact zone to help with animal rescues and ensure the safety and welfare of animals left behind.

During the 10-day stint, the team conducted water rescues of dogs, chickens, and horses; evacuated animals from areas threatened by rising floodwater; and assisted the US Coast Guard by unloading animals and people from helicopter rescues.

The team recorded a special rescue operation during its stint in which they saved a small dog that had been trapped in a submerged home for nearly a week.