Police confirm one Normandy vandal attends school in the district

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Young vandals caused so much damage to three schools in the Normandy Schools Collaborative that classes had to be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday so the mess could be cleaned up.

Police confirmed at least one of the vandals is a student.

Investigators said Normandy High School was one of the harder hit schools over the weekend, with the culprits shattering windows and leaving broken glass everywhere.

Surveillance video released by the North County Cooperative Police Department shows two teens enter the building wearing hooded sweatshirts.

The vandals were only identified as minors.

“Our officers received a call for an alarm at Normandy High School and once they arrived police found that the school had been burglarized,” said Captain Clay Farmer, North County Cooperative Police Department.

The teens used fire extinguishers to spray the floors at Barack Obama Elementary School, they went through computer cabinets at Normandy Middle School, they threw trash and broke windows in classrooms at Normandy High School, and tore off the keypad to get inside that building.

Police said they had two teenagers in custody and confirmed one attended school in the district. The other was not a Normandy student.

Police have a message for anyone who is thinking about committing a crime like this, especially minors.

“It’s not funny. It’s not fun. It's not a game. A burglary is a very serious crime and what you do affects so many more people,” Farmer said.

Normandy school officials said teachers will return Wednesday to finish cleaning up their classrooms and all students will return to school on Thursday.