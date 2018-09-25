× Party City launches the ultimate form of rejection with “Ghosted” Halloween costume

ST. LOUIS — Your worst dating nightmares now a reality with this new Halloween costume.

Party City is selling a “Ghosted” costume for Halloween.

“Ghosting” happens when a date suddenly begins ignoring your texts and never replies.

The ghosted costume is a white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front. The blue text bubbles begin with “See u tonight” and a kiss emoji ending with “Guess not!”

You can wear your heartbreak on your sleeve for about $25.

😂😂 I can’t believe they really have a costume of how it looks when you’re being curved #ghosted pic.twitter.com/714J2y60nY — βrittany ۵ (@ShePartyRocks) September 20, 2018