× Party City launches the ultimate form of rejection with “Ghosted” Halloween costume

ST. LOUIS – Your worst dating nightmares now a reality with this new Halloween costume.

Party City is selling a “Ghosted” costume for Halloween.

“Ghosting” happens when a date suddenly begins ignoring your texts and never replies.

The ghosted costume is a white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front. The blue text bubbles begin with “See u tonight” and a kiss emoji ending with “Guess not!”

You can wear your heartbreak on your sleeve for about $25.